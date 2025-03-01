Trump SCOLDS Zelensky, Threatens to CUT OFF Support After Explosive White House Exchange

The Trump vs. Zelensky feud hit new heights on Friday, as a routine visit that was supposed to lead to a minerals deal between Washington and Kiev devolved into Trump scolding Zelensky, after Zelensky tried to lecture JD Vance and things escalated from there.

After Trump publicly told Zelensky that Kiev was not winning the war against Russia and warned that he needed to get on board with pursuing a peace deal, the visit between the two leaders came to an abrupt end and Trump said Zelensky “disrespected” the U.S. and that he “can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Yet that still wasn’t enough to bring Zelensky back down to Earth, as he is now claiming Ukraine won’t enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees.

