BREAKING: Trump CUTS OFF Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Zelensky Feud –Reports

Trump is taking action to withhold military aid from Ukraine amid an ongoing public feud with Zelensky, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg is reporting that the U.S. is “pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.”

This, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Trump Administration “has stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering freezing weapons shipments from U.S. stockpiles.”

The U.S. seems to be on the path to transfer the responsibility of support for Ukraine over to Europe, amid efforts to begin the process of normalization with Russia… and wasn’t that exactly what U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Trump Admin wanted when he addressed European leaders last month and said Washington’s goal was to focus on China?

