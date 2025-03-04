BREAKING: Trump CUTS OFF Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Zelensky Feud –Reports

Trump is taking action to withhold military aid from Ukraine amid an ongoing public feud with Zelensky, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg is reporting that the U.S. is “pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.”
This, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Trump Administration “has stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering freezing weapons shipments from U.S. stockpiles.”
The U.S. seems to be on the path to transfer the responsibility of support for Ukraine over to Europe, amid efforts to begin the process of normalization with Russia… and wasn’t that exactly what U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Trump Admin wanted when he addressed European leaders last month and said Washington’s goal was to focus on China?
SOURCE LINKS:
3 March 2025 - Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine After Clash With Zelensky
3 March 2025 - U.S. Hitting Brakes on Flow of Arms to Ukraine
3 March 2025 - White House seeks plan for possible Russia sanctions relief, sources say
3 March 2025 - Ukraine’s Zelensky says end of war with Russia is ‘very, very far away’
3 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!”
2 March 2025 - Zelensky on Sky News: “I am exchangeable for NATO”
2 March 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “London Ukraine Summit ‘Comes Up With’ LITERALLY US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's February Directive.”
12 Feb. 2025 - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)
