SANCTIONED 25: UK Plans ‘Boots on the Ground and Planes in the Air’ for Ukraine at Emergency Summit

Rachel Blevins
Mar 02, 2025
Europe is rallying around Zelensky amid his feud with the Trump Admin, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the charge with plans for a “coalition of the willing” that he says will include “boots on the ground, and planes in the air” from the UK, as part of a deal for Kiev.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the emergency summit in London, where politicians from across Europe are gathering around Zelensky to show support, as if all they need is more sanctions and missiles to finally “beat” Russia.

