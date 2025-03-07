Playback speed
Russian BREAKTHROUGH in Sumy: Ukraine War EXPANDS to 8 REGIONS | Patrick Lancaster

Rachel Blevins
and
Patrick Lancaster
Mar 07, 2025
3
9
Transcript

After weeks of denial, Ukrainian source are finally admitting that Russian forces have advanced from the Kursk region into Ukraine’s Sumy region, which cuts off key Ukrainian military logistics, and expands the war across eight regions.

Independent Journalist Patrick Lancaster shared the latest from near the frontlines in the Lugansk region, where he is stationed with Russian Special Forces, and he noted that while Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye are Russian territories under Russian law, the additional gains Moscow’s forces have made in the Kharkov and Sumy regions are not…. therefore, that extra territory could be used for negotiations, if needed.

But neither Russia nor Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire right now, and so, the war continues.

Follow Patrick Lancaster on Substack and on Telegram

SOURCE LINKS:

