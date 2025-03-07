Russian BREAKTHROUGH in Sumy: Ukraine War EXPANDS to 8 REGIONS | Patrick Lancaster

After weeks of denial, Ukrainian source are finally admitting that Russian forces have advanced from the Kursk region into Ukraine’s Sumy region, which cuts off key Ukrainian military logistics, and expands the war across eight regions.

Independent Journalist Patrick Lancaster shared the latest from near the frontlines in the Lugansk region, where he is stationed with Russian Special Forces, and he noted that while Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye are Russian territories under Russian law, the additional gains Moscow’s forces have made in the Kharkov and Sumy regions are not…. therefore, that extra territory could be used for negotiations, if needed.

But neither Russia nor Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire right now, and so, the war continues.

Follow Patrick Lancaster on Substack and on Telegram

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 25: UK Plans ‘Boots on the Ground and Planes in the Air’ for Ukraine at Emergency Summit

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):