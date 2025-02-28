Israel’s Plan to Divide Syria: Strikes Targeting US-Funded Al-Qaeda Gov’t w/ Kevork Almassian

Israel started bombing Syria once again this week, claiming it was a “new policy” aimed at a “demilitarized southern Syria,” after the rebranded Al-Qaeda government in Damascus demanded Israeli troops withdraw from the additional territory they have occupied since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that this is all part of Israel’s plan, and that it needs an extremist like Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (who is now going back to his roots as Ahmed al-Sharaa), in order to justify further military action and expansion towards Damascus, and the division of Syrian territory, with the ‘Greater Israel’ project in mind.

Follow Kevork Almassian on X, and subscribe to Syriana Analysis on YouTube and Patreon

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 24: Three Years into NATO’s War on Russia, Europe Refuses to Face Reality

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):