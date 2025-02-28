Israel’s Plan to Divide Syria: Strikes Targeting US-Funded Al-Qaeda Gov’t w/ Kevork Almassian

Israel started bombing Syria once again this week, claiming it was a “new policy” aimed at a “demilitarized southern Syria,” after the rebranded Al-Qaeda government in Damascus demanded Israeli troops withdraw from the additional territory they have occupied since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December.
Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that this is all part of Israel’s plan, and that it needs an extremist like Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (who is now going back to his roots as Ahmed al-Sharaa), in order to justify further military action and expansion towards Damascus, and the division of Syrian territory, with the ‘Greater Israel’ project in mind.
