EU Holds Emergency Summit to Threaten Russia, Sabotage Trump Peace Efforts | Glenn Diesen

Rachel Blevins
and
Glenn Diesen
Mar 07, 2025
EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit that was marked by aggressive rhetoric towards Russia, and blind support for Zelensky and his government in Kiev. But while the Bloc backed plans to increase military spending, they still remain unable to carry Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia without Washington’s support.

Glenn Diesen, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, noted that while European leaders are great at showing up for war rallies and photo-ops, they are refusing to admit any kind of defeat. And that has included attempting to sabotage Trump’s effects at peace with Russia.

