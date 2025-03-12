Putin Visits Kursk, Confirms Russia ON THE BRINK of Retaking Region as Ukrainian Forces ENCIRCLED

Russia President Putin visited the Kursk region, where he met with his top generals who confirmed that Russian forces have retaken 86% of the territory that was captured by Kiev when it launched an incursion back in August, and that the remaining Ukrainian troops are encircled and isolated.

It appears that the bargaining chip Zelensky was counting on is falling apart just when he needed it the most. Yet Washington continues to try to dictate the terms of a ceasefire agreement, as if Kiev is the one winning this war.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 26: Genocide in Syria Rages as US, EU, Israel, Turkey-backed Jihadists Massacre Minorities

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):