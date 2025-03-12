Playback speed


Putin Visits Kursk, Confirms Russia ON THE BRINK of Retaking Region as Ukrainian Forces ENCIRCLED

Rachel Blevins
Mar 12, 2025
10
8
Transcript

Russia President Putin visited the Kursk region, where he met with his top generals who confirmed that Russian forces have retaken 86% of the territory that was captured by Kiev when it launched an incursion back in August, and that the remaining Ukrainian troops are encircled and isolated.

It appears that the bargaining chip Zelensky was counting on is falling apart just when he needed it the most. Yet Washington continues to try to dictate the terms of a ceasefire agreement, as if Kiev is the one winning this war.

SOURCE LINKS:

