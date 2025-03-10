Genocide in Syria: Al-Qaeda Terrorizes Minorities, West Ignores Atrocities | Vanessa Beeley

It didn’t take long for the Al-Qaeda-led government in Syria to start committing atrocities against Syrian minorities, despite the promises of Abu Mohammad al-Julani to respect “freedom” and “diversity.”

As a result, it’s being reported that an unknown number (likely in the thousands) of Alawite, Christian and other minority civilians in Western Syria have been tortured and executed after they were targeted by Al-Julani’s death squads in recent days.

Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley noted that the death toll is much higher than what’s being reported, and that there is no difference between Al-Julani and the foreign mercenaries and jihadist he’s unleashing on Syrian civilians. In fact, the targeting of Syrian minorities has become a hallmark of the US, UK, EU, Turkey, Qatar, Israel-backed war on the Syria over the years.

