For the first time, Moscow and Pyongyang have acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The announcement comes as Russia confirms it has regained full control of the region, and it demonstrates the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Russia and North Korea last year, which provides for mutual military assistance.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that while the Western narrative was that Russia was desperate for manpower, the reality on the ground shows that North Korea used the Kursk incursion as an exercise in both combat and direct work with Russian forces.

