Kiev’s Latest ‘Fools Crusade’ Fails in Kursk + Russian Forces Take Kurakhovo w/ Mark Sleboda

The mainstream media are singing Kiev’s praises once again after Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. But the media refused to admit what happened next, when Russia continued on with its ongoing response to and defeat of the incursion Kiev has been trying to maintain since August.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that in addition to failure for Kiev in Kursk, Russian forces are also advancing in the Donbass, where this week they announced the capture of Kurakhovo, the largest settlement in the southwest region, which serves as a key transit hub for Kiev. And Pokrovsk is on the horizon…
Follow Mark Sleboda on X and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
9 Jan. 2025 - The Hill Op-Ed: In Kursk, the Ukrainian invasion is back
8 Jan. 2025 - Trump's Ukraine envoy postpones a planned trip to Kiev
6 Jan. 2025 - Russia ‘liberates largest settlement in southwest Donbass’ – MOD
10 Jan. 2025 - Suriyak Maps: Ukrainian-Russian war. Day 1051: Situation on Kurakhovo front
10 Jan. 2025 - Suriyak Maps: Ukrainian-Russian war. Day 1051: Situation on Pokrovsk front
9 Jan. 2025 - U.S. announces more Ukraine aid as Zelenskyy calls for NATO to deploy troops to ‘force Russia into peace’
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post