Kiev’s Latest ‘Fools Crusade’ Fails in Kursk + Russian Forces Take Kurakhovo w/ Mark Sleboda

The mainstream media are singing Kiev’s praises once again after Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. But the media refused to admit what happened next, when Russia continued on with its ongoing response to and defeat of the incursion Kiev has been trying to maintain since August.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that in addition to failure for Kiev in Kursk, Russian forces are also advancing in the Donbass, where this week they announced the capture of Kurakhovo, the largest settlement in the southwest region, which serves as a key transit hub for Kiev. And Pokrovsk is on the horizon…

Follow Mark Sleboda on X and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: