Israeli Military FAILED in Gaza: Why Trump Has No Leverage Over the Palestinians w/ Ramzy Baroud

Trump continues to claim that the Palestinian people will be expelled from the Gaza Strip, and that regional countries like Jordan and Egypt be forced to take in hundreds of thousands of refugees. But if it was possible to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians from their land, wouldn’t Israel have done it by now?

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud explained that Trump has no leverage over the Palestinians, and he’s putting pressure on the region because he believes that other Arab nations will be able to convince the Palestinians to follow orders. But as he also noted:

“Gaza has survived the Israeli genocide, resisted, pushed back, and in many interpretations even defeated the Israeli Army—what no other Arab army in the past has done. And they’ve done it, without international or Arab support. They have done it despite the fact that Israel was fighting with American arms.”

