US Sets Stage to Weaponize Foreign Fighters in Syria Against Iran, Russia, China | Kevork Almassian

The Al Qaeda regime in Damascus is in talks with the U.S. to lift the sanctions on Syria, months after the U.S., Israel and Turkey orchestrated the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, and put Abu Mohammed al-Jolani in power. Now, their puppet is fulfilling his role and promising normalization with Israel and support for “counterterrorism” efforts.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that a major concern right now is how the U.S. is planning to weaponize the foreign fighters in Syria, not only against Iran and its allies in the region, but also in Central Asia against Russia and China.

