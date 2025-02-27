Playback speed
Europe at a Crossroads: Play Nice with Trump or Confront Russia Alone? w/ Jeff Rich

Feb 27, 2025
Trump is vowing to impose 25% tariffs on the EU and claiming the Bloc was “formed to screw the United States” – yet another sign of rising tensions between the U.S. president and his European counterparts, even as Macron, Starmer and Zelensky all make trips to Washington this week.

Jeff Rich, Author, Historian and Host of the Burning Archive, noted that Europe is at a crossroads right now, and that after years of serving as Washington’s “offense,” the EU and the UK face the reality that they haven’t been able to control their own “defense,” and they must decide whether to play nice with Trump, or to take on Russia on their own.

SOURCE LINKS:

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78749

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78749

