Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
12

Escaping the Al-Qaeda Takeover in Syria After the Fall of Assad w/ Vanessa Beeley

Rachel Blevins
and
vanessa beeley
Dec 15, 2024
3
12
Share
Transcript

It has been nearly one week since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown and the Syrian people were left to the mercy of Al-Qaeda in Syria. While the U.S. is supposed to have Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) classified as a terrorist organization, Sec. of State Antony Blinken admitted that the Biden Admin was in direct communication with the group.

Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley, who was based in Damascus up until last week, discussed her evacuation from Syria, and what the end of the Assad Government means for the Syrian people and the future of foreign interference in the country.

Follow Vanessa Beeley on X, and check out her page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
vanessa beeley
Writes Vanessa Beeley Subscribe
Recent Posts
Moscow Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Attack + Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Ukraine War Escalates as U.S. Quietly Approves $20 BILLION for Kiev Backed by Stolen Russian Assets
  Rachel Blevins
Israel Launches Massive Assault on Syria with Tanks Near Damascus
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
‘The Axis of Resistance is Over’ Syria in a New Reality After Assad Overthrow w/ Kevork Almassian
  Rachel Blevins and Kevork Almassian
From Head-Chopping to 'Diversity' Loving: Al-Qaeda Rebrands in Syria w/ Patrick Henningsen
  Rachel Blevins
Ukraine and Israel Attempt to Drag Russia and Iran Back into Syria w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Max Jones