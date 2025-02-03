END OF USAID? Popular CIA Front Goes Dark After Trump Freezes Funding

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared himself the acting director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as the infamous CIA front is officially taken over by the State Department, after the Trump Admin put a 90-day freeze on foreign funding.
USAID, which makes up nearly $43 Billion of the around $72 Billion the U.S. was set to spend on foreign assistance this year, has been used to orchestrate government coups around the world, on behalf of the CIA. But the question now becomes, what will take its place?
Because the Trump Admin has shown no indication that it plans to put an end to foreign funding and the CIA’s “projects” around the world. Right now, it is just making those projects harder to track by ensuring that the funds that would normally be sent to USAID or the National Endowment for Democracy are sent to other, currently unknown vehicles instead.
SOURCE LINKS:
3 Feb. 2025 - Rubio says he’s acting director of USAID as humanitarian agency is taken over by the State Department
1 Feb. 2025 - USAid website offline as Trump moves to put agency under state department
30 Jan. 2025 - Is the US sending $50m in condoms to Gaza as Trump claims?
23 Dec. 2025 - Sen. Rand Paul airs his grievances with U.S. Federal Government spending
13 Sept. 2024 - NED welcomes Victoria Nuland to the Board of Directors
15 Jan. 2014 - Testimony from Thomas O. Melia, State Dept. Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Democracy, on $5 BILLION spent by U.S. in Ukraine, managed by USAID and other partners
30 Jan. 2025 - Ukraine aid groups cut services, scramble for cash after US funding shock
3 Feb. 2025 - Elon Musk says President Donald Trump has ‘agreed’ USAID should be shut down
25 July 2020 - Elon Musk on X: “We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.”
2 Feb. 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “If USAID/NED/IRI/NDI are actually eliminated - the work they are doing will be transferred back to covert operations conducted by organizations like the CIA - making them more difficult to detect and expose. This will enhance, not deter US interference abroad.”
1 Aug. 2024 - Elon Musk Blasts Venezuela’s Maduro in an Escalating War of Words
