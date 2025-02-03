END OF USAID? Popular CIA Front Goes Dark After Trump Freezes Funding

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared himself the acting director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as the infamous CIA front is officially taken over by the State Department, after the Trump Admin put a 90-day freeze on foreign funding.

USAID, which makes up nearly $43 Billion of the around $72 Billion the U.S. was set to spend on foreign assistance this year, has been used to orchestrate government coups around the world, on behalf of the CIA. But the question now becomes, what will take its place?

Because the Trump Admin has shown no indication that it plans to put an end to foreign funding and the CIA’s “projects” around the world. Right now, it is just making those projects harder to track by ensuring that the funds that would normally be sent to USAID or the National Endowment for Democracy are sent to other, currently unknown vehicles instead.

