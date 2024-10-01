Days after Zelensky wrapped up his highly-anticipated, widely overhyped “Victory Plan” tour in the U.S., even the mainstream media are admitting it wasn’t all that they thought it would be, with even the Wall Street Journal commenting on Washington’s “tepid reception” of the Kiev regime’s leader.

In fact, it appears that Zelensky didn’t get anything that was on his grand NATO wish list—from the lifting of restrictions on Kiev’s use of long-range missiles, to NATO membership, to the promise of endless weapons and support.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that even the Biden Admin’s announcement of $8 BILLION in military aid for Ukraine came from the war chest Congress previously approved that was set to expire, and it includes no concrete guarantees of when the lethal aid will be ready for Kiev, because Washington has been struggling to keep up with production.

