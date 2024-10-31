Playback speed
Zelensky's NATO Wish List Demands Leaked + Are 'North Korean Troops' in Russia? w/ Mark Sleboda

Oct 31, 2024
Zelensky is fuming and lamenting that there is “no confidentiality” between Kiev and Washington, after the New York Times reported that his so-called “Victory Plan” aka NATO wish list, included the demand for Tomahawk missiles from the U.S.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Tomahawk cruise missiles have a range that far exceeds the other U.S.-made weapons supplied to Kiev, and would be seen by Moscow as a major escalation. He also explained the logistics that would be needed in order for Zelensky’s “North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces” story to be plausible…

SOURCE LINKS:

