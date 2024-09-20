When Zelensky comes to Washington next week, he is reportedly set to meet with Biden, Harris AND Trump, and he's also expected to bring his highly-anticipated "victory plan" for Kiev (which is likely to be more of a NATO wishlist than an actual plan).

George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute noted that Zelensky's latest demands come as Kiev’s Western backers are struggling to maintain the status quo. Germany is facing an economic crisis, battling everything from the exodus of major industry, to a scarce lack of innovation.

Meanwhile in the UK, elderly pensioners are seeing cuts to their fuel support allowances this winter... while London still claims to have plenty of money for Kiev.

