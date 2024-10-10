Just as Zelensky’s overhyped “victory plan” tour in Washington fell flat, his previous attempt at a “peace summit” failed in grand fashion, as it included representatives from around the world… just not Russia. Now, Zelensky’s office is saying that the planned follow-up to his summit, which was scheduled for November, has been canceled (and we can’t imagine why).

All of this, as Zelensky is set to meet with his NATO cheerleaders in Germany, where he is expected to unveil his so-called “victory plan.” But will it get the same underwhelming reception from European leaders as it did from Washington?

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the West’s latest attempts at pro-Kiev propaganda, along with the silencing of dissenting voices online, come as Russian forces continue to advance in the Donbass, while NATO struggles just to keep Kiev on life support.

