YouTube Deleted My Channel—Erasing 8 Years of Work and 63,000 Subscribers

Rachel Blevins
Oct 08, 2024
32
Share
Transcript

I woke up on Sunday to an email from YouTube notifying me that they had deleted my channel for “severe or repeated violations” of the platform’s “hate speech policy.” I attempted to appeal, and it was rejected within minutes.

While YouTube did not point to any specific video(s) as the cause for my channel’s removal, this does come days after they deleted four of my videos for “hate speech,” and there was a clear pattern:

  • 8 April 2024 - Russian Advances in Donbass + Ukrainian Attacks on Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant w/ Mark Sleboda

  • 13 March 2024 - Putin Slams Allegations Russia is Planning Nuclear Strike on Ukraine w/ Fiorella Isabel

  • 11 June 2024 - Ukraine to Hide F-16s Abroad + U.S. Lifts Ban on Arming Azov Brigade w/ Sarah Bils of DD Geopolitics

  • 14 April 2022 - Google Pledges To Demonetize ‘Ukraine War’ Content That Challenges The Official Narrative

In addition to removing the video where I quoted YouTube’s own policies, all of the guests featured in the above videos have either had their channel outright deleted by YouTube, or have been censored by the platform in some way. YouTube appears to be making good on its promise to go after, not just these individuals and their own channels, but also any channel they appear on.

I have had my YouTube for nearly a decade, and I have worked tirelessly to gain the 63,000 subscribers that were taken away in a moment. Yes, I knew I was on borrowed time with YouTube, but it is still a devastating loss nonetheless.

Thank you so much to all of you who have reached out with encouragement, shared my work across social media, and signed up as paid subscribers on my Substack and Patreon pages. Your support means the world!

