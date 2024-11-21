Putin Confirms Russia Fired New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile at Ukraine Targets w/ Mark Sleboda

Russian President Putin confirmed that Moscow fired its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic ballistic missile in what he described as a “combat test” targeting a military industrial facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk.

He noted that the strikes was part of the response to attacks this week from the U.S. and the UK (through their proxies in Kiev), using American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles on internationally-recognized Russian territory for the first time.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while this attack clearly sends a warning to the West of Russia’s capabilities, it’s also the latest warning as Moscow updated its nuclear doctrine this week. And we are likely to see even more of a response, especially if the attacks using Western-made long-range missiles continue, because Russia has made it clear that it sees the attacks as coming from the Western countries involved—not just Kiev.

