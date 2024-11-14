Playback speed
Kiev's Defenses 'Crumbling' in Donbass + The Reality of Trump's Ukraine Peace Envoy w/ Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Nov 14, 2024
3
4
Transcript

Ukrainian military officials are sounding the alarm (anonymously) to Western media, as they are quoted saying that their defenses are "crumbling" in the Donbass, as Russian forces advance. This, as the officials say they also fear a complete collapse of Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Trump has campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine, and he's reportedly planning to name a "Ukrainian peace envoy" to come up with a resolution, there's not much Washington is willing to propose that Moscow would be willing to accept.

