SANCTIONED 10: UN Special Committee Admits Israel is Committing Genocide

Rachel Blevins
Nov 17, 2024
The UN Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices released a new report in which it determined that Israel is committing genocide, based on the “mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed” on the Palestinians through Israel’s bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

This is just the latest study documenting the evidence of Israel’s war crimes, as Human Rights Watch released a report that determined Israel is committing “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report revealing that around 70% of the confirmed deaths in Gaza are women and children.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, I look at the findings from the latest reports, coupled with the rhetoric of the incoming Trump Administration, which is more zealous than ever on Israel at a time when the rest of the world is finally starting to call Israel’s crimes out for what they are: genocide.

