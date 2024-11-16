A Chance at Peace? Putin, Scholz Hold Phone Call + Elon Musk Meets Iran's Ambassador w/ Scott Ritter

Russian President Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held their first phone call in nearly two years, in which they discussed the war in Ukraine. While Scholz expressed his support for Kiev, Putin noted that Russia is open to a peace deal, but that Moscow’s terms are well known and need to be respected.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted the reported dialogue between Elon Musk and Iran's UN Ambassador, and that it gives us an indication of what we could expect from the second term of the Trump Admin (yes, even with its most Hawkish cabinet members). After all, Israel and Ukraine are significantly weaker now than they were during Trump's first term... so, how will he adjust?

