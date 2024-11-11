SANCTIONED 09: What We Know About Trump's Foreign Policy Team As He Denies Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley

Trump came out this weekend and said he would not be including his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and his former UN Ambassador, Nikk Haley, in his cabinet for his second term. This, after speculation over Trump’s picks was met with backlash by those who remember his first term.

I looked at the other names that are being being floated by in the media, and how they all seem to have one thing in common: they complete the Republican Trifecta of being pro-Israel, anti-Iran, and anti-China.