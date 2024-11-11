The Kremlin was quick to deny the Washington Post report that Trump and Putin talked on the phone last week, calling it “pure fiction.” This, after the Post cited anonymous sources who claimed Trump warned Putin “not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe.” (Sure, Jan)
While Trump may not be talking to Putin yet, he has apparently shared three phone calls with Netanyahu, with the Israeli prime minister claiming he and Trump see “eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat.”
According to the FBI, that so-called “threat” from Iran is aimed directly at Trump, but their claims of “assassination plots” against him seem to include more holes than actual facts.
Kremlin Calls WaPo Claims of Putin/Trump Phone Call 'Simply False' + Iran Denies Plots Against Trump