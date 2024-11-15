Day of Reckoning: Trump Chooses Neocons Who Want War with Iran, Then China w/ Dave DeCamp

From Marco 'Never Met a War He Didn't Like' Rubio as Secretary of State, to Mike 'No Such Thing as a Palestinian’ Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Trump has assembled quite the warmongering cabinet so far.
Dave DeCamp, News Editor at Antiwar.com, noted that while several of Trump's picks have voiced concern about U.S. support for the war in Ukraine, that doesn't take away from the fact that they seem to be want war first with Iran in the Middle East, and then with China, through Taiwan.
