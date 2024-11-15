Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
6

Day of Reckoning: Trump Chooses Neocons Who Want War with Iran, Then China w/ Dave DeCamp

Rachel Blevins
Nov 15, 2024
11
6
Share
Transcript

From Marco 'Never Met a War He Didn't Like' Rubio as Secretary of State, to Mike 'No Such Thing as a Palestinian’ Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Trump has assembled quite the warmongering cabinet so far.

Dave DeCamp, News Editor at Antiwar.com, noted that while several of Trump's picks have voiced concern about U.S. support for the war in Ukraine, that doesn't take away from the fact that they seem to be want war first with Iran in the Middle East, and then with China, through Taiwan.

Follow Dave DeCamp on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 9

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Kiev's Defenses 'Crumbling' in Donbass + The Reality of Trump's Ukraine Peace Envoy w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Trump's 'Israel First,' Anti-China Cabinet Picks + The Fight for Secretary of State w/ Garland Nixon
  Rachel Blevins
Kremlin Calls WaPo Claims of Putin/Trump Phone Call 'Simply False' + Iran Denies Plots Against Trump
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 09: What We Know About Trump's Foreign Policy Team As He Denies Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley
  Rachel Blevins
Trump, Putin Say They Are Ready to Talk + Trump’s Reported Neocon Cabinet Picks w/ Michael Tracey
  Rachel Blevins and Michael Tracey
Trump Team Wants 'Frozen Conflict' in Ukraine + Russian Forces Advance in Donbass w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
SANCTIONED 08: Trump Wins 2024 Election – What It Means for The Middle East and U.S. Foreign Policy
  Rachel Blevins