Trump Threatens to BOMB Iran, Moves More Warplanes to the Middle East | Patrick Henningsen

President Trump is wasting no time sending tensions with Iran soaring, as he threatens to bomb the country if Tehran doesn’t agree to a version of the JCPOA (the deal Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018). This, as Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth orders the Pentagon to deploy an additional aircraft carrier and more U.S. air assets to the Middle East.

Patrick Henningsen, Host of The 21st Century Wire, noted that the Trump Admin is threatening a “preemptive attack” on Iran, despite the U.S. Intelligence Community concluding that Tehran is “not building a nuclear weapon.” He also suggested that if the U.S. is serious about a deal, then they should address the biggest threat in the Middle East that is holding the region hostage: Israel, with its undeclared nuclear arsenal of an estimated 200+ warheads.

Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out The 21st Century Wire

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 29: Trump Falls Back into the ‘War on Yemen’ Trap

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):