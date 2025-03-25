WAR Leaks: Trump Admin Blames Europe in Plot to Bomb Yemen for Israel

The Trump Admin was apparently planning for U.S. strikes on Yemen by exchanging messages and emojis in a group chat on the messaging app, Signal. At least that’s according to Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor in Chief of The Atlantic and a former IDF prison guard.

But while the messages from Vice President JD Vance seemed to put the reason for the strikes on “bailing Europe out again,” the officials all appeared to ignore the main reason the U.S. would be bombing Yemen: for Israel.

The article exposing the messages and the fact that Goldberg was included in the chat was also published on the same day that Israel targeted and murdered two Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

