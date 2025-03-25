Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

WAR Leaks: Trump Admin Blames Europe in Plot to Bomb Yemen for Israel

Rachel Blevins
Mar 25, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

The Trump Admin was apparently planning for U.S. strikes on Yemen by exchanging messages and emojis in a group chat on the messaging app, Signal. At least that’s according to Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor in Chief of The Atlantic and a former IDF prison guard.

But while the messages from Vice President JD Vance seemed to put the reason for the strikes on “bailing Europe out again,” the officials all appeared to ignore the main reason the U.S. would be bombing Yemen: for Israel.

The article exposing the messages and the fact that Goldberg was included in the chat was also published on the same day that Israel targeted and murdered two Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Iran Unveils Advanced Missile System Amid Trump Threats | Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Proves Gaza Ceasefire Was Nothing More Than a Ploy to Rearm Israel, Expand Middle East Wars
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Wants Control of Ukraine's Power Plants As He Tries to Trap Russia in Ceasefire | Jim Jatras
  Rachel Blevins
Russia Sees Right Through Trump's Continuity of Agenda, Rush to Freeze Ukraine War | Brian Berletic
  Rachel Blevins
Putin, Trump Agree to LIMITED Ceasefire, as Russia Warns US Support Must STOP for Ukraine War to End
  Rachel Blevins
EU Pledges BILLIONS for HTS Gov't in Syria, Despite Ongoing ATTACKS on Minorities | Dan Kovalik
  Rachel Blevins and Daniel Kovalik