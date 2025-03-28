Playback speed
Privacy-Focused Tech Startup Working with WikiLeaks' Legal Team to Sue Iceland Bank Over Frozen Funding

Rachel Blevins
Mar 28, 2025
The privacy-focused tech startup, Talk Liberation, which is behind products like the Panquake Me link shortener and the WL Dragnet Report Search, has filed a lawsuit against the Icelandic bank, Islandsbanki, which froze their funding back in 2022, citing “money-laundering and anti-terrorist financing laws.”

I spoke to Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Fiorella Isabel, and CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou, and they explained the significance of Talk Liberation’s products and the goals of the lawsuit, which is brought by the legal team that previously represented WikiLeaks in Iceland.

As Kiriakou described it, “Bank accounts don’t freeze themselves. There’s got to be a story behind it, and we want to know what that story is.”

Follow Talk Liberation on Substack | Follow Fiorella Isabel on Substack | Follow John Kiriakou on Substack

