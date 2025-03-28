Russia Was 'PROVOKED' and Now Ukraine Will Never Be the Same | Scott Horton

The War in Ukraine didn’t start in 2022… it was the result of decades of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, which included Washington’s refusal to take Moscow’s security concerns seriously, as the NATO alliance continued to expand eastward right up to Russia’s doorstep.
Scott Horton, author of ‘Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine,’ noted that as we are seeing evidence of right now, even if Trump and Putin come to an agreement, there is no guarantee that Kiev is going to follow it and accept any kind of “peace.”
SOURCE LINKS:
27 March 2025 - Trump Says He Will Continue Bombing Yemen for a ‘Long Time’
22 Sept. 2023 - Netanyahu Shows Map of 'New Middle East'—Without Palestine—to UN General Assembly
18 March 2025 - Donald Trump Miriam Adelson The Israeli-American Trump mega-donor behind speech crackdowns
29 Jan. 2015 - WSJ: In Strategic Shift, U.S. Draws Closer to Yemeni Rebels
25 March 2025 - Russia has ‘seized the upper hand’ in Ukraine war, intel community warns
