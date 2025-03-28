The War in Ukraine didn’t start in 2022… it was the result of decades of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, which included Washington’s refusal to take Moscow’s security concerns seriously, as the NATO alliance continued to expand eastward right up to Russia’s doorstep.

Scott Horton, author of ‘Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine,’ noted that as we are seeing evidence of right now, even if Trump and Putin come to an agreement, there is no guarantee that Kiev is going to follow it and accept any kind of “peace.”

