Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
9

Russia Was 'PROVOKED' and Now Ukraine Will Never Be the Same | Scott Horton

Rachel Blevins
Mar 28, 2025
8
9
Share
Transcript

The War in Ukraine didn’t start in 2022… it was the result of decades of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, which included Washington’s refusal to take Moscow’s security concerns seriously, as the NATO alliance continued to expand eastward right up to Russia’s doorstep.

Scott Horton, author of ‘Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine,’ noted that as we are seeing evidence of right now, even if Trump and Putin come to an agreement, there is no guarantee that Kiev is going to follow it and accept any kind of “peace.”

Follow Scott Horton on X, and check out his new book here!

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
US Intel Report ADMITS US Proxy War Has FAILED to Stop Russia | Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
WAR Leaks: Trump Admin Blames Europe in Plot to Bomb Yemen for Israel
  Rachel Blevins
Iran Unveils Advanced Missile System Amid Trump Threats | Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Proves Gaza Ceasefire Was Nothing More Than a Ploy to Rearm Israel, Expand Middle East Wars
  Rachel Blevins
Trump Wants Control of Ukraine's Power Plants As He Tries to Trap Russia in Ceasefire | Jim Jatras
  Rachel Blevins
Russia Sees Right Through Trump's Continuity of Agenda, Rush to Freeze Ukraine War | Brian Berletic
  Rachel Blevins