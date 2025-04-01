Playback speed
Trump Admin Directs Pentagon to Prepare for WAR WITH CHINA + Moscow, Beijing Reaffirm Ties

Rachel Blevins
Apr 01, 2025
The Trump Admin is planning for war against China, according to the reported leaked memo Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent to the Pentagon last month. In it, he declared that the U.S. plans to pressure allies in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia to take on the responsibility for tensions with Russia, North Korea and Iran… while Washington focuses on Beijing.

This, as China’s foreign minister is in Moscow for three days of talks, where he met with top Russian officials, and declared that Russia and China are “friends forever, never enemies.”

It seems the U.S. hasn’t learned a single thing from the proxy war it’s losing against Russia… and now, the neocons think they can take on China.

