SANCTIONED 29: Trump Falls Back into the ‘War on Yemen’ Trap

The U.S. continues to bomb Yemen, with Trump declaring that the strikes have been “very successful beyond our wildest expectations,” and that he plans to keep bombing Yemen “for a long time.”

It’s as if Trump learned nothing during his first term in office when he spent four years bombing the Houthis and the only thing he accomplished was killing civilians and creating what was at the time, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

