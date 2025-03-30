Playback speed
SANCTIONED 29: Trump Falls Back into the ‘War on Yemen’ Trap

Rachel Blevins
Mar 30, 2025
∙ Paid
3
5
Share

The U.S. continues to bomb Yemen, with Trump declaring that the strikes have been “very successful beyond our wildest expectations,” and that he plans to keep bombing Yemen “for a long time.”

It’s as if Trump learned nothing during his first term in office when he spent four years bombing the Houthis and the only thing he accomplished was killing civilians and creating what was at the time, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, I look at how Trump has fallen into the trap of fighting another endless war in the Middle East for Israel, and what he could and should have learned from Saudi Arabia’s war against the Houthis.

