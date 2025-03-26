The U.S. Intelligence Community has released its 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, and while it warns Russia is a major threat, it also admits Moscow “retains momentum as a grinding war of attrition plays to Russia’s military advantages,” and that this war “will lead to a gradual but steady erosion of Kiev’s position on the battlefield, regardless of any U.S. or allied attempts to impose new and greater costs on Moscow.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the Trump Admin is focused on trying to get Moscow locked into a peace deal that Kiev will never fulfill, and while Kiev is busy trying to launch an incursion into Russia’s Belgorod region (because they didn’t learn their lesson in Kursk), Russia is focused on the task at hand and planning for advances in the Donbass region, as the war continues on.

