The Biden Admin is saying “no comment” when asked about reports that the U.S. president lifted restrictions on Kiev’s use of long-range missiles to attack Russia, despite repeated warnings from Moscow that it would treat Washington as a direct participant in the attacks.

While Biden hasn’t been allowed to talk to reporters since he wandered off into the Amazon Rain Forest, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly considering sending the UK’s Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russia.

Notably, German Chancellor Olaf is still saying “nein” in response to the question of whether Berlin will send Taurus missiles. And he was the last Western leader to talk to Russian President Putin directly.

