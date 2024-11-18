Report: Biden Gives Green Light for Direct War Between U.S. and Russia

Multiple U.S. media outlets are reporting that for the first time, Biden has removed restrictions on Kiev’s use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russian territory.

While such a move isn’t expected to lead to any significant changes on the battlefield (where Russian forces are advancing), it would serve to drastically escalate tensions, as Russian President Putin has already warned that Moscow will treat any such assault as a direct attack by the countries that supplied the weapons.

The Biden Admin only has two months left, the next U.S. president is calling for peace and promising to try to end the war, and even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dared to call Putin on the phone for the first time in two years… so, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be a reminder that the U.S. Establishment isn’t taking any chances when it comes to ensuring the Ukraine war continues.

