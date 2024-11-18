Multiple U.S. media outlets are reporting that for the first time, Biden has removed restrictions on Kiev’s use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russian territory.
While such a move isn’t expected to lead to any significant changes on the battlefield (where Russian forces are advancing), it would serve to drastically escalate tensions, as Russian President Putin has already warned that Moscow will treat any such assault as a direct attack by the countries that supplied the weapons.
The Biden Admin only has two months left, the next U.S. president is calling for peace and promising to try to end the war, and even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dared to call Putin on the phone for the first time in two years… so, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be a reminder that the U.S. Establishment isn’t taking any chances when it comes to ensuring the Ukraine war continues.
SOURCE LINKS:
17 Nov. 2024 - NYT: Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range U.S. Missiles
17 Nov. 2024 - AP: Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
11 Sept. 2024 - Kremlin says Moscow will respond if Kiev uses US ATACMS missiles to strike Russia
27 Oct. 2024 - Putin hopes NATO heard warning on long-range strikes
10 Sept. 2021 - Al Jazeera Infographic: US military presence around the world
17 Nov. 2024 - Zelensky welcomes reported lifting of US restrictions on long-range weapons
17 Nov. 2024 - Germany’s Scholz reveals details of Putin call
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 10: UN Special Committee Admits Israel is Committing Genocide:
Report: Biden Gives Green Light for Direct War Between U.S. and Russia