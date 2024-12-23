Yemen Missile Strikes Tel Aviv, US Claims ‘Friendly Fire’ After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Red Sea

The U.S. is claiming that it shot down its own plane over the Red Sea, after two pilots were forced to eject from their F/A-18 fighter jet, and Central Command was quick to blame the incident on “friendly fire.”
But the Yemeni Armed Forces claim they were the ones to shoot down the jet, with a spokesman saying the USS Harry S. Truman and several of its destroyers were targeted in an operation that “was carried out using eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, resulting in the downing of an F-18 fighter jet while the destroyers attempted to intercept the Yemeni drones and missiles.”
This, as attacks from Yemen have landed multiple missiles in central Israel this week, with the latest leaving nearly two dozen people injured in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, after Israel’s air defenses weren’t able to intercept it.
SOURCE LINKS
21 Dec. 2024 - Missile From Yemen Falls in Central Israel, 23 Lightly Wounded; IDF: Interception Failed
22 Dec. 2024 - Dozens of Israelis Wounded as Houthi Rocket Strikes Tel Aviv
21 Dec. 2024 - Houthi missile fired from Yemen strikes Tel Aviv, causing minor injuries
31 Oct. 2023 - Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim attacks on Israel, drawing their main sponsor Iran closer to Hamas war
7 Oct. 2024 - Houthis targeted 193 ships linked to Tel Aviv, US, UK in the past year
16 July 2024 - ‘Yemenis Cut Off Access’ – Israeli Port of Eilat Declares Bankruptcy
26 Sept. 2024 - Israel says it has secured $8.7 billion U.S. aid package
21 Dec. 2024 - US says it conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital
21 Dec. 2024 - Former Congressman Justin Amash: ‘It is unconstitutional for Pres. Biden to engage in acts of war in Yemen.’
14 June 2024 - US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels
22 Dec. 2024 - U.S. Navy Shoots Down Own Plane as Fresh Strikes Target Houthi Rebels in Yemen
22 Dec. 2024 - Yemen’s Houthis claim to down US fighter jet over Red Sea
14 Feb. 2019 - Humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world, warns UN
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post