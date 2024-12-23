Playback speed
Yemen Missile Strikes Tel Aviv, US Claims ‘Friendly Fire’ After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Red Sea

Rachel Blevins
Dec 23, 2024
5
10
Transcript

The U.S. is claiming that it shot down its own plane over the Red Sea, after two pilots were forced to eject from their F/A-18 fighter jet, and Central Command was quick to blame the incident on “friendly fire.”

But the Yemeni Armed Forces claim they were the ones to shoot down the jet, with a spokesman saying the USS Harry S. Truman and several of its destroyers were targeted in an operation that “was carried out using eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, resulting in the downing of an F-18 fighter jet while the destroyers attempted to intercept the Yemeni drones and missiles.”

This, as attacks from Yemen have landed multiple missiles in central Israel this week, with the latest leaving nearly two dozen people injured in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, after Israel’s air defenses weren’t able to intercept it.

SOURCE LINKS

