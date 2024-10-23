Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
15

When Will Israel Attack Iran? + U.S. Investigates Leaked Docs Showing Israeli Nukes w/ John Kiriakou

Rachel Blevins
and
John Kiriakou
Oct 23, 2024
4
15
Share
Transcript

U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken is in Israel, meeting with Netanyahu for talks that the Israeli PM’s office described as focusing on “uniting against” Iran. This, as the U.S. says it is investigating after top secret highly classified documents from the U.S. Intelligence Community that detailed Israel’s plans to attack Iran, were leaked on Telegram.

John Kiriakou, an Author, Journalist, and former CIA Officer and Whistleblower, noted that this leak is extremely significant, as the documents also acknowledged that Israel has nuclear weapons—an “open secret” that the U.S. and Israel have never publicly acknowledged, even after an Israel whistleblower was sentenced to years in prison for revealing Israel’s nuclear program.

Follow John Kiriakou on X, and check out his Substack page

SOURCE LINKS:

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 6

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
John Kiriakou
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 06: Ethnic Cleansing on Steroids – Israel’s Siege on Northern Gaza
  Rachel Blevins
The Reality of BRICS+ as Summit Kicks Off in Russia + Pentagon Chief Visits Zelensky w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Leaked U.S. Intelligence Docs on Iran Attack Plans Confirm Israel Has Nuclear Weapons
  Rachel Blevins
China Holds Massive Military Drills After Taiwan’s President Vows to 'Resist Annexation' w/ KJ Noh
  Rachel Blevins
The Threat of Nuclear War + Israel's Lack of Long-term Strategy Amid Killing Spree w/ Scott Ritter
  Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter
Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike + US Silent on Detained American Journalist w/ Max Blumenthal
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 05: The End of Russian Media Funding in The U.S. as We Know It
  Rachel Blevins