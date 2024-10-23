When Will Israel Attack Iran? + U.S. Investigates Leaked Docs Showing Israeli Nukes w/ John Kiriakou

U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken is in Israel, meeting with Netanyahu for talks that the Israeli PM’s office described as focusing on “uniting against” Iran. This, as the U.S. says it is investigating after top secret highly classified documents from the U.S. Intelligence Community that detailed Israel’s plans to attack Iran, were leaked on Telegram.

John Kiriakou, an Author, Journalist, and former CIA Officer and Whistleblower, noted that this leak is extremely significant, as the documents also acknowledged that Israel has nuclear weapons—an “open secret” that the U.S. and Israel have never publicly acknowledged, even after an Israel whistleblower was sentenced to years in prison for revealing Israel’s nuclear program.

