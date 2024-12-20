What to Expect from Biden’s Final Month: From Escalation with Russia to Middle East Chaos

The Biden Administration has reached its final month, and it appears set on escalating tensions with Russia, with aggressions that include another attack this week from the U.S. and Ukraine using ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.
Meanwhile, the Biden Admin is getting even more blood on its hands in Gaza, where Israel continues to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis, with Friday’s death toll from the Gaza Health Ministry reporting 77 Palestinians killed by Israel in just 24 hours.
Both Human Rights Watch and Doctors Without Borders released reports this week, noting there is clear evidence that Israel is committing acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing and extermination. And the world continues to watch and do nothing.
SOURCE LINKS:
20 Dec. 2024 - Biden's daunting exit list: Gaza ceasefire, Ukraine aid, U.S. Steel
7 Oct. 2024 - US spends more than $20bn in aid to Israel, Middle East conflicts: Report
20 Dec. 2024 - Six dead after Ukrainian strikes using US-made HIMARS – Russian governor
19 Dec. 2024 - Ukraine uses US ATACMS to strike chemical plant in southern Russia – MOD
20 Dec. 2024 - Putin: War has been declared on the Russian world today
19 Dec. 2024 - Putin challenges West to ‘technological duel’ with Oreshnik
20 Dec. 2024 - Exclusive: US to announce final package of new arms for Ukraine in coming days
20 Dec. 2024 - Gaza death toll surpasses 45,200 as Israel kills 77 more Palestinians
19 Dec. 2024 - Human Rights Watch: Extermination and Acts of Genocide
20 Dec. 2024 - There are 'clear signs' of ethnic cleansing by Israel in Gaza, Doctors Without Borders says
18 Dec. 2024 - 'No Civilians. Everyone's a Terrorist': IDF Soldiers Expose Arbitrary Killings and Rampant Lawlessness in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor
19 Dec. 2024 - Palestinian Americans trapped in Gaza sue the Biden administration
19 Dec. 2024 - Israel and Hamas appear close to a ceasefire deal. These are the sticking points
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 14: Turkey’s Quest for Domination in Syria
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post