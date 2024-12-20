What to Expect from Biden’s Final Month: From Escalation with Russia to Middle East Chaos

The Biden Administration has reached its final month, and it appears set on escalating tensions with Russia, with aggressions that include another attack this week from the U.S. and Ukraine using ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.

Meanwhile, the Biden Admin is getting even more blood on its hands in Gaza, where Israel continues to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis, with Friday’s death toll from the Gaza Health Ministry reporting 77 Palestinians killed by Israel in just 24 hours.

Both Human Rights Watch and Doctors Without Borders released reports this week, noting there is clear evidence that Israel is committing acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing and extermination. And the world continues to watch and do nothing.

