WAR with IRAN? Trump Issues New Threat as US BOMBS Yemen, Houthis Strike Back

It took less than two months for President Trump to go from promising “No new wars,” to bombing Yemen and killing dozens of civilians, including several children.
When the Houthis retaliated, firing over a dozen missiles at the USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, Trump then began issuing threats against Iran, claiming that “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”
All of this because Israel reinstated a blockade on humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, so Ansar Allah vowed to reinstate its blockade on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea… and now Trump is bombing civilians in Yemen and threatening war against Iran.
17 March 2025 - Fresh US strikes in Yemen with 53 now dead, Houthis say
17 March 2025 - Yemen’s Houthis and US launch new attacks amid Red Sea shipping threat
2 March 2025 - Israel blocks entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza
11 Jan. 2024 - Biden says strikes in Yemen show U.S., allies ‘will not tolerate’ Houthi attacks on shipping
15 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.”
17 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”
