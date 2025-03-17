WAR with IRAN? Trump Issues New Threat as US BOMBS Yemen, Houthis Strike Back

It took less than two months for President Trump to go from promising “No new wars,” to bombing Yemen and killing dozens of civilians, including several children.

When the Houthis retaliated, firing over a dozen missiles at the USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, Trump then began issuing threats against Iran, claiming that “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”

All of this because Israel reinstated a blockade on humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, so Ansar Allah vowed to reinstate its blockade on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea… and now Trump is bombing civilians in Yemen and threatening war against Iran.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 27: Crimea Voted to Return to Russia 11 Years Ago Today

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):