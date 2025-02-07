The U.S. Agency for International Development and the countless projects, NGO’s, media outlets and government agencies it was funding have been exposed like never before this week, especially in Ukraine. That’s where Kiev’s Ministry of Digital Transformation is now looking for money after funds from its biggest backer, USAID, were frozen for the next three months.

But while the agency is supposed to be focused on Ukraine’s digital infrastructure and the information war against Russia… Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that the same ministry has direct ties to doxxing, harassment, and censorship operations against critics of the Ukrainian government—including U.S. citizens—and she and her team have been targeted in the attacks.

As Bils and DD Geopolitics noted on X:

“One of the key figures in this scandal is Ivan Volkov, a Senior Project Leader at Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. Volkov isn’t just some bureaucrat—he’s the founder of the “Digital Forces of Ukraine” Discord group, a hub where NAFO trolls organized mass-reporting campaigns, online harassment, and doxxing of independent journalists and analysts. For years, people have asked: who funds NAFO’s targeted campaigns? Who organizes these waves of censorship and threats against dissenting voices? We knew the answer, now we have the admission: the U.S. government itself—through USAID—was financially supporting a Ukrainian government operation that engaged in censorship, intimidation, and doxxing. And American citizens one of the primary targets.”

