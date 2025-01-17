US vs. China: Will War Break Out Before 2030? w/ KJ Noh

The Trump Admin is returning to the White House next week with threats of tariffs and warnings of a full scale war with China before 2030. But with Beijing announcing a $1 Trillion trade surplus (the exact opposite of Washington’s nearly $1 Trillion trade deficit), it raises question of whether the U.S. is once again underestimating the power of its opponent.

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that preparations for war with China have been underway in Washington since the Obama Administration and its ‘Pivot to Asia’, and with the U.S. obsession with Taiwan, we could be in for World War 3 in the coming years.

We also discussed the latest out of South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested this week on charges of insurrection after he declared martial law last month, and how the saga draws attention to Ukraine’s repeated accusations of ‘North Korean troops fighting in Russia’, and what it could mean for the reality of South Korean troops in Ukraine.

