US vs. China: Will War Break Out Before 2030? w/ KJ Noh

The Trump Admin is returning to the White House next week with threats of tariffs and warnings of a full scale war with China before 2030. But with Beijing announcing a $1 Trillion trade surplus (the exact opposite of Washington’s nearly $1 Trillion trade deficit), it raises question of whether the U.S. is once again underestimating the power of its opponent.
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that preparations for war with China have been underway in Washington since the Obama Administration and its ‘Pivot to Asia’, and with the U.S. obsession with Taiwan, we could be in for World War 3 in the coming years.
We also discussed the latest out of South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested this week on charges of insurrection after he declared martial law last month, and how the saga draws attention to Ukraine’s repeated accusations of ‘North Korean troops fighting in Russia’, and what it could mean for the reality of South Korean troops in Ukraine.
16 Jan. 2025 - Supreme Court may announce opinions Friday as decision on TikTok ban looms
14 Jan. 2025 - China’s $1 Trillion Trade Surplus: What to Know as Trump Takes Office
16 Jan. 2025 - China Will Launch War This Decade, Trump Nominee Says
14 Jan. 2025 - South Korea Detains Its President, but Crisis Is Far From Over
14 Jan. 2025 - More than half a million ‘TikTok refugees’ flock to China’s RedNote as ban looms
16 Jan. 2025 - What happens if TikTok is banned?
15 Jan. 2025 - American cultural shock after joining Xiaohongshu aka RedNote
