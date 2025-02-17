Playback speed
US-Russia Talks to Begin As Trump Admin Done with Ukraine War, Ready for Iran Conflict

Feb 17, 2025
Officials from the U.S. and Russia have arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting that will mark the first high-level, in-person talks between the two countries in over three years, and will set the stage for a meeting between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin.

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio has more on his agenda than just talks related to ending the war in Ukraine… Because he arrived in Riyadh fresh off a visit to Israel, where Netanyahu declared that he will use the Trump Administration’s support to “finish the job” against Iran, and continue Israel’s war against the Axis of Resistance.

