US, Russia Talk Restoring Ties As Trump Admin Sidesteps EU on Ukraine

Rachel Blevins
Feb 27, 2025
Officials from the U.S. and Russia met in Istanbul, where they held talks for more than six hours on the topic of restoring normal functioning at their embassies, after years of expelling each other’s diplomats in a tit-for-tat battle. This is just the beginning on the long road of talks between the two countries that will be needed in order to fully normalize ties, as their tensions go far beyond the war in Ukraine.

While Trump held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday, his rhetoric on Russia and Ukraine remained the same. He is also making it clear that he’s NOT happy with the EU, accusing the Bloc of being formed to “screw the United States.”

It came as no surprise then that Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled his planned meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas this week, and blamed “scheduling issues.

SOURCE LINKS:

