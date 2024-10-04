Playback speed
Share post
US ‘Discussing' Israeli Strikes on Iran, as IDF Troops Killed by Hezbollah w/ Seyed Mohammad Marandi

Rachel Blevins
Oct 04, 2024
1
Transcript

Israel is promising a response to Iran's retaliatory attack, with anonymous Israeli officials telling the media it could consist of more targeted assassinations, as well as attacks on Iran's oil fields, nuclear sites and air defense systems. According to Biden, the U.S. is "discussing" strikes on Iranian oil fields, although he didn't appear to finish his sentence when he was asked by reporters...

This, as Israel continues to bomb Beirut, targeting heavily populated civilian areas, and Israel's attempt at a "limited" ground invasion was quickly met with heavy force from Hezbollah, leading to a over a dozen Israeli casualties.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that one of Israel's goals with the latest escalations is to terrorize the Lebanese people until they turn against Hezbollah. But given the fact that Israel has killed hundreds of civilians, displaced over 1.2 million, AND assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a matter of weeks... their plan is already backfiring, as the public continues to show support for the Resistance.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

