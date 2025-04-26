Ukraine's Future, Iran Attack Plans and a Phone Call from Xi? – Trump’s 100 Days Interview

President Trump sat down with TIME Magazine for an interview commemorating the first 100 days of his second term in office, and in it, he claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him amid the escalated trade war initiated by the U.S. However, Chinese officials have said that’s not the case, and Trump refused to give details of the alleged discussion.

Trump also said he didn’t stop Netanyahu from attacking Iran, as a New York Times report claimed he did. And when asked about the role recognition of Crimea could play in a deal with Russia, he claimed that Obama “handed” Crimea to the Russians in 2014, and said he’s convinced a deal will be made soon with both Putin and Zelensky.

