Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul for an hour on Monday, where they exchanged documents outlining their requirements for a ceasefire and eventually a settlement to end the war.

While Kiev’s memorandum reflected the demands Zelensky has been holding onto for over three years, Moscow’s memorandum was a 3-part roadmap to peace, which included demands for Kiev’s legal recognition of the regions that have voted to join Russia since 2014, an end to mobilization efforts, an end to all foreign aid, protections for Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population, and scheduled elections.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the talks come after Kiev carried out the “PR stun” that was a coordinated drone attack across five Russian regions that it spent a year and a half planning. But while Kiev claimed to have destroyed 40 Russian nuclear bombers, video footage shows a small fraction of that level of destruction on the ground.

