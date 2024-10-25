Playback speed
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Raid Journalist's Home Over 'Social Media Posts' w/ Asa Winstanley

Rachel Blevins
and
Asa Winstanley
Oct 25, 2024
Investigative Journalist Asa Winstanley said he was woken up before 6am by nearly a dozen police officers from the UK's "Counter Terrorism Command" last week, who raided his home and seized the electronic devices he uses for his work.

Winstanley, who also works as an associate editor for the Electronic Intifada, noted that while he was not arrested and has not yet been charged with an offense, he was given a letter that said police were "aware" of his profession, and were investigating whether he was guilty of "encouragement of terrorism" under the UK's Terrorism Act (2006).

As for what he allegedly did to "encourage" terrorism, Winstanley said that during the raid, one of the officers told him that it was in relation to his "social media posts."

