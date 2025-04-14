Trump’s Trade Wars Trigger Recession Warnings as China Remains Stable | Prof. Richard Wolff

As President Trump pursues what appears to be a global trade war, and flip-flops between imposing tariffs and allowing delays and exemptions, his erratic actions are triggering fears of a recession in the U.S. That includes from Billionaire Ray Dalio, who said he’s “worried about something worse than a recession.”

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that Trump’s tariffs stand to isolate the U.S. from the rest of the world and while “the long term damage that this could do to us is incalculable,” the fact that Trump is willing to take such a risk tells us that “the problems in the U.S. are a lot more severe than we’ve been led to believe.”

