Trump's Return: US Plans for Iran Isolation, Ukraine Support and War with China w/ Brian Berletic

Trump returns to the White House on Monday, surrounded by a cabinet that is openly referring to China as the “biggest threat” to the U.S. and warning about war in the next decade. While Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine, he’s in for a wake-up call when he enters talks with Russia. And even though Trump is being credited with getting the Israel-Hamas deal across the finish line, the ceasefire the two sides just entered into is only set to last for six weeks.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that while the break from Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip is a relief for the Palestinians, it’s also a break for Israel… and it could be setting them up for future conflict with Iran, especially now that the overthrow of the Syrian government has opened up the region for the next target on the list of Neocons in Washington.

Trump may have campaigned on “peace,” but his team is pursuing the opposite, as they work to weak the allies of their ultimate target: China.

